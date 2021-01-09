Snow cleared from 18000 km road length in Kashmir : Div Com

SRINAGAR: Against the target of 22,000 kilometres, as many as 18000 kilometre road length has been cleared of snow across Kashmir so far.

It was informed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole that MED working on the war footing, against the target of 9654 , has cleared snow from 8645 km, while as R&B department against the target of 8036, has cleared and restored 6063 km road length across the ten districts of Kashmir.

Similarly, PMGSY has cleared snow from 2015 road length against the target of 3225 across Kashmir so far.

The Divisional Commissioner said that over 80 percent achievement has been also made by the ULBs through 40 number of MCs by clearing snow on 910 road/lane length against the 1134 km length. While SMC has cleared 825 lanes against 1143 target and 4225 bylanes against 5661 target so far.

Pole said that over 97 per cent affected 33KV Feeders, 96 percent Receiving Stations and 90 percent 11KV feeders have been restored so far to ensure scheduled power supply is restored to the people across Kashmir. Similarly, 89 percent power supply/ transformer outage has been restored in Kashmir.

He said there was sufficient stock of food grains available including 78531 MT rice and 1498 MT wheat stocked at various FSD stores in the Valley. He said a huge stock of 246262 LPG cylinders available while as 2616 MS ( in Kls), 9244 HSD (in kls) and 3526 SKO availability also.

The Div Com said that out of 441 affected/ damaged both lift and gravity WSS, 407 have been restored in Kashmir within the period of 3 days only.

He said that the major snowfall had not only disrupted the traffic movement with snow all across but also affected water and power supply in various areas due to damages to the various WSS and power lines, however, restoration work was launched promptly all across Kashmir and great achievement was made in the restoration process in short period of time.

He said that snow clearance work was taken out of all hospitals including SKIMS, GMC and associate hospitals and roads leading to DHs, SDHs, PHCs and other health institutions on priority.

He said that all health institutions with facilities of Electricity, Water Supply, Heating, POL, LPG, adequate Oxygen, Gensets and backups available are working smoothly besides all essential medicine and other life saving drugs are available in hospitals.

