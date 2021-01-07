Restoration of essential services ‘on war footing’

SRINAGAR: The continuous snowing for the past two days has affected normal life throughout the Kashmir Valley, but district administrations have started on war footing snow clearance from inter-district and main roads.

To take on spot assessment of the situation in south Kashmir, which witnessed heavy snowfall measuring from 1 ft to 6 ft since past two days, the Div Com, Mr PK Pole, along with senior officers of divisional administration on Wednesday visited Kulgam and Anantnag districts.

In Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary personally monitored the restoration work of essential services including lifting of snow from main as well as inner links of the district including old city areas by Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

He asked the authorities of PDD and PHE to expedite the restoration work and ensure early restoration of power and water supply in affected areas of the district. He also, along with a team of officers, visited various parts of the district and took stock of the restoration operation going on in these areas.

The market checking teams have also been asked to intensify the checking in order to check that no hoarding and profiteering is resorted by the traders in the district.

Information Department

