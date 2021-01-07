15 houses damaged in Pampore, Tral

PAMPORE: Two residential houses were completely damaged and 8 other residential houses and other structures suffered partial damage, while one person suffered injuries due to heavy snowfall in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The residential houses were damaged after their rooftops collapsed under the weight of snow. One person was injured and other family members had a narrow escape when the residential house of Ghulam Mohammad Rah, resident of Kadlabal Pampore, was damaged.

Officials said that the residential house was fully damaged on early Wednesday morning. Family members were safely evacuated from the house after the rooftop collapsed, locals said.

The Injured person has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Rah, son of Ghulam Mohammad.

A team of fire and emergency services reached the spot and the rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of Abdul Hai Lone, locals said.

The residential house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, also in Kadlabal Pampore, was damaged during the snowfall.

Another residential house in which live the joint family of Abdul Hameed Wani and Abdul Abdul Ahad Wani, sons of Ghulam Hassan Wani, was fully damaged during heavy snowfall at Khrew area of Pampore.

The house of Manzoor Ahmad Lone, son of Mohamad Subhan, resident of Khrew, was partially damaged in Khrew, while another house of Showkat Ahmad Kakakhair, resident of Bajnadi Khrew, was also partially damaged during the heavy snowfall.

Two residential houses of Mushtaq Ahmad Shergujri, son of Mohamad Subhan, and Ferooz Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, residents of Ladhoo village of Pampore, suffered partial damage at Ladhoo village.

In Woyan village of Pampore, two residential houses of Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Ghulam Hassan Dar, were damaged.

Many other structures also suffered damage in Pampore Tehsil, including cowsheds, shops and a rice mill (in Shaligund) due to the heavy snowfall in Woyan, Khrew and Lethpora villages of Pampore, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that two residential houses were fully damaged, eight other residential houses and other structures were partially damaged during the heavy snowfall in Tehsil Pampore, but there was no loss of life or injury reported in these incidents.

He said that instructions have been issued to a team constituted for the purpose to carry out the assessment of the damage caused by the snow.

In sub-division Tral, the residential house of a joint family was damaged after its rooftop collapsed during the night due to heavy snowfall. The residential house belonged to Javaid Ahmad Naik and Riyaz Ahmad Naik, sons of Ghulam Ahmad Naik and Ghulam Nabi Naik, residents of Pinglish Tral.

A double-storey residential house was damaged when its rooftop collapsed at Lelhar village of Kakapora. The house of Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, son of late Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Lelhar Kakapora, suffered massive damage at Lelhar village during the heavy snowfall, locals said.

