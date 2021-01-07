Normal life being restored: DC Kupwara

KUPWARA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg today said that the administration is working hard to restore normal life on a war footing basis in the district.

The DC said that all the field agencies are on job to ensure clearance of roads and restoration of essential services like electricity, drinking water, health care services and other facilities to the people of the district as soon as possible.

He said all the major roads leading to Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara, Lolab, Chowkibal and other link roads leading to Health Institutions have been cleared and traffic has also been restored.

Regarding power supply, he said two Grid Stations are functional and restoration of 33KV feeders and Hotline is also going on and they shall also get functional shortly.

Accordingly, 204 out of 212 schemes of PHE are functional and 7 tankers have been deployed across the district to meet out any exigency.

Garg said, sufficient stock of LPG, petrol and diesel is available in the district for next 10 days and rationing of essential commodities is also being carried out as per Government orders. In border areas, essential commodities have already been dumped upto June 2021.

Regarding healthcare, he said all Health Institutions of the district are functional with heating arrangements, besides power backup facilities are also available in District Hospital Handwara, 7 SDHs and 14 PHCs. There is also sufficient stock of essential drugs and surgical equipment in the district, besides, 67 Ambulances are available for exigencies, Garg added.

