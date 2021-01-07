DC Srinagar sanctions Rs 15 lakh for affected families

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday sanctioned an immediate relief of Rs 12.60 lakh for damage to roof-tops and houses due to heavy snowfall and one death case as reported.

Tehsildars visited the spots of damage and extended assistance to the affected families soon after the incidents were reported.

While 76 houses which suffered damages to their roof-tops were provided an immediate assistance of Rs 5,200 each, 3 other houses damaged in the snowfall were sanctioned an amount of Rs 3.05 lakh.

Sanction was also accorded for release of assistance of Rs 1.60 lakh in favour of the affected families. Further, Rs 4 lakh was sanctioned in the case of one death caused by collapse of a shed as reported. In addition to this, Rs 2 lakh assistance was provided to various other affected families.

Meanwhile, the district administration has deputed Revenue officers and Rural Development officials for further assessment of losses the aim being to ensure timely relief and compensation to all the affected families.

Information Department

