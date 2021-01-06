Villagers kill leopard after it mauls nine sheep to death in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Shopian: Locals from Oudur village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district killed a leopard late Tuesday night after the wild animal mauled nine sheep to death, they said.
Locals from Oudur village told Kashmir Reader that after killing the sheep belonging to one Ghulam Mohammad Mir, the leopard hid in a cowshed.
Soon after, the owner of the cowshed informed the villagers, who rushed to the spot and killed the leopard, the locals said.

