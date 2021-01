Kupwara: A 72-year-old woman died after coming under snow that fell off the roof of a house in north Kashmir’s Kupwara village on Wednesday morning.

An official identified the deceased as Rani Begum wife of late Mohammad Subhan Malik of Shah Mohalla of Trehgam village.

A police officer also confirmed the lady’s deaths adding investigation has been initiated into this incident.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print