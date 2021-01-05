KU, CUS postpone exams but MD, MS exams as per schedule today

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir and Cluster University Srinagar postponed the scheduled exams for the second straight day in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.
Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said that the BG 6th semester examination (English paper) scheduled to be held on Tuesday (January 5, 2021) stands postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions.
New date for the deferred examination will be notified separately later on, he said.
However, Prof Nawchoo said there will be no change in the MD/MS examination scheduled on January 5, 2021 (Tuesday).
Controller Examinations at Cluster University Srinagar too issued a similar statement saying the various Undergraduate, Integrated, Professional and Honours examinations that the varsity had scheduled on Tuesday January 5 stand postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions prevalent in Kashmir valley.
A statement issued by the Controller Examinations in this regard said that fresh dates for the deferred papers shall be notified separately.