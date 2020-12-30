2 more militants killed in Srinagar gunfight; toll 3: police

Srinagar: Two more militants have been killed in the gunfight in Lawaypora area on Srinagar outskirts taking the toll of slain militants in the encounter to three, police said.
The gunfight broke out around 6 pm Tuesday after forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
After intermittent overnight firing between the two sides, Kashmir Zone Police this morning tweeted that three unidentified militants have been killed in the gunfight adding searchs are going on at the gunfight spot.
Srinagar: Two more militants have been killed in the gunfight in Lawaypora area on Srinagar outskirts taking the toll of slain militants in the encounter to three, police said.