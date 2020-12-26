En route to duty, Kupwara cop killed in accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu: A policeman hailing from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was killed in an accident along Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

They said that a vehicle— Hyundai Grand I10 (JK01AH6950) rolled down into deep gorge at Ratanbas area near Banihal along the thoroughfare, the only road link connecting Kashmir valley with outside world.

Body of one Mohammad Altaf Mir of Wavoora Lolab in district Kupwara was recovered from the spot, they added.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said that the deceased was a police Head Constable working in IRP’s 14 battalion and was returning from home to join duty in Jammu. (GNS)

