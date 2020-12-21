KU’s NSS organises online talk on gender-based violence

Srinagar: Gender-based violence is preventable but it will continue to exist if some of the fundamental concerns are not addressed with a sense of urgency, a top legal expert has said.

Addressing an online talk ‘Sexual Violence: Laws and Remedies’, organised by Kashmir University’s National Service Scheme (NSS), Sanchita Ain, Advocate on Record in the Supreme Court, referred to various forms of gender-based violence and explained how legal remedies can help the victims to get access to justice.

“Sexual violence is a form of gender-based violence. A holistic approach is needed to nip the evil of gender-based violence in the bud. We need to create safe opportunities for women to share their experiences while creating a culture of speaking out and breaking the silence collectively,” she said, referring to various factors responsible for gender-based violence, various types of gender-based violence, and legal remedial measures available to address such cases.

Ain also spoke at length on measures specifically taken on orders of high courts in different states and UTs of the country, including J&K, to fight against gender-based violence amid disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. These, she said, include designating safer spaces and setting up of help-lines for victims of gender-based violence.

She stressed on the need to follow the best practices in other countries to prevent it. “We also need to support and take support of community organisations for better outcomes,” she said.

The lecture, apart from academics, was attended by students of University of Kashmir, and was followed by a question-answer session.

Dr Musavir Ahmad, Programme Coordinator of NSS at KU said such lectures help raise awareness on matters of great societal importance.

“It is the continued endeavor of the NSS to hold lectures on important issues with the larger objective of raising awareness among the masses,” he said.

Dr Shazia conducted proceedings of the online lecture, while Dr Heena presented a vote of thanks.

