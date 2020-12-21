COVID-19: J&K Bank abandons hard copies of 2021 calendars, diaries; to roll out digital issues

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has done away with the hard copies of its traditional calendars and diaries for 2021 to economize expenses in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision follows union Ministry of Finance’s directions to organizations including banks dated September 2 to switch to digital calendars instead of hard copies.
J&K Bank, too shall roll out digital calendars this year hoping the digital mode shall receive the same applause and acceptance as the hard copies.

