Seven deaths, 388 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seven more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Friday, three in Kashmir and four in Jammu division. According to officials, two deceased persons were from Srinagar, one from Budgam and three from Jammu and one from Udhampur districts.

A total of 1,833 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,164 have been in Kashmir division and 669 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 441 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (170), Budgam (106), Pulwama (88), Kupwara(88) Anantnag (82) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (57), Shopian (37), and Ganderbal (42).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 342 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (60), Kathua (47), Samba (34), Udhampur (55), Poonch (22), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (13).

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,17,705 with 388 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

Among the new cases, 225 were reported from Kashmir and 165 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 82, Baramulla 14 , Budgam 15, Ganderbal 18, Bandipora 7, Anantnag 36, Pulwama 33, Kupwara 13, were as Shopian 3 and Kulgam reported 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 92, followed by Udhampur 10, Poonch 2, Doda 8, Samba 11, Ramban 5, Kathua 16, Rajouri 7 and Kishtwar 8.

Officials said that 464 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 251 from Kashmir and 213 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 111,628 which include 65,978 from Kashmir and 45,650 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 4,244 active cases, of which 2,307 are from Kashmir and 1,937 are from Jammu.

