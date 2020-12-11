Winter vacation for schools in Kashmir, winter zone Jammu announced

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacation in government and private schools in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu up to higher secondary level.
As per an order issued by Administrative Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh, the winter vacation will be observed with effect from December 21 till February 28.
Winter tutorials for classes 11 and 12 and online classes for all classes shall continue at schools while adhering to Covid-19 SOPs, it added.
