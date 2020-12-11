SKUAST-Kashmir distributes chicks, feed under NABARD sponsored Project

Srinagar: SKUAST-Kashmir held a chick distribution-cum-training programme on backyard poultry under NABARD sponsored Projectat Krishi Vigyan Kendra Budgam .
At the function Krishi Vigyan Kendra Budgam, Directorate of Research, SKUAST-Kashmir distributed free of cost quality egg laying birds (Keystone Golden) and poultry feed among 40 beneficiaries from two adopted villages (Wadwan & Rawathpora) of the district under NABARD funded project on “Propagation of elite backyard birds for enhancing egg production in rural areas”.
Awareness on One Health concept and a comprehensive training on backyard poultry rearing as a potential source of rural income was imparted to the farmers through PowerPoint presentations, movies and other audio visual media was also held.
The program was chaired by Prof Azmat Alam Khan (Associate Director Research, SKUAST-Kashmir and Principal Investigator of the project). Prof Islam-U-Din Sheikh (Head, Division of Livestock Production and Management, FVSc & AH, Shuhama), Dr Nasir A Dar (Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Budgam), Dr Aijaz A Dar (Scientist, Veterinary Medicine, Directorate of Extension, SKUAST – K), Dr Mir Nadeem Hassan (Scientist, Animal Sciences, KVK Budgam) and other Scientists of the Kendra were among the attendees. Extension publication/literature on “Key Stone Birds – Key for Egg Production” prepared by the Kendra was also released during the event.