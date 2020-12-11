Registration of manufacturing, service sector units under IDS-2017 in J&K reviewed

JAMMU: Union Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra today chaired a meeting of Empowered Committee for consideration of registration of manufacturing and service sector units under Industrial Development Scheme-2017 of J&K, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Joint secretary DPIIT, Rajinder Ratnoo made a detailed presentation on the subject.
Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, J&K Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Mehmood Shah attended the meeting through video conferencing from Jammu and Srinagar respectively while Director DPIIT, Sampa Saha, officers of DPIIT, concerned officer of J&K, Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh also participated in person.
During the meeting, 12 cases from Jammu division and 11 cases from Kashmir division were placed before the Empowered Committee for consideration of registration under IDS-2017. All the 23 cases from Jammu division and Kashmir division were cleared by the Empowered Committee.