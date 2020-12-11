Director Agriculture Jammu reviews stock, supply position of fertilizers for Rabi season

JAMMU: In view of ongoing Rabi Season in Jammu Division and prepositioning of fertilizers for application in orchards in Kashmir Valley, a review meeting was today held here at Krishi Bhawan, Talab Tillo, under the chairmanship of Director of Agriculture Production & Farmers’ Welfare, Jammu, Inder Jeet who is also the controller of fertilizers for J & K UT.
Several issues related to smooth supply of fertilizer during the Rabi 2020-21 in both divisions of the UT were discussed threadbare in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary; Potato Development Officer, Jammu, Yadvinder Singh; Agriculture Extension Officer (Fertilizers), Neeru Mahajan; Agriculture Extension Officer (Information), Vikas Sharma; Coordinator DBT J&K, Akhil Vaid; UT Head IFFCO, Bahadur Ram; UT Head National Fertilizers Ltd. (NFL) Prem Lal, and UT Head Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) Kanwar Jeet Singh.
The Director called for smooth and timely supply of fertilizer to the farmers of both divisions of the Union Territory. Taking note of some irregularities at wholesale level, he instructed the enforcement agency of the department to look into the matter seriously and take action against violators including cancellation of fertilizer licenses.
