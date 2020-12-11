Manoj Kumar Dwivedi reviews status of power supply to Industrial Estates

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, today chaired an officers meeting to review the status of power supply to various Industrial Estates (IE) in Kashmir Valley at Civil secretariat, Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Director Industries and Commerce, Mehmood Ahmad, MD JKPDCL, Kashmir, Ajaz Assad and Chief Engineer Power Distribution, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad.
Threadbare discussion was held on electricity supply to various IEs including IE Aglar Shopian, IE Vessu Anantnag, IE Khrew Pulwama, IE Wuyun Pulwama, IE Mehmoodabad Dooru Anantnag, IE Ashmuji Kulgam, IE Malwan Kulgam, IE Kugam and IE Gagran Shopian.
It was informed that electric works of IE Aglar Shopian are in progress and the requisite funds have already been released to GM DIC Shopian for clearing the work done liability.
Commissioner Secretary directed officers to complete the electric works being executed in the upcoming and existing industrial units at IE Aglar.
Regarding IE Vessu, it was apprised that power transformer has been Commissioned besides up gradation of existing electric infrastructure of IE Gagran Shopian is in progress.
The meeting also discussed the progress on completion of DPR and allotment of funds for electric works in Khrew, Wuyun and Mehmoodabad Industrial Estates taken up under languishing projects.
Commissioner Secretary asked the officers to ensure completion of electrification works being executed in all the estates by the end of current financial year so the prospective entrepreneurs are able to take up construction of units.