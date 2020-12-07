Civilian, cop injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: A civilian and a police constable were injured after militants fired upon a police party in Hawal area of Srinagar on Sunday.
The attack took place at around 12 pm when an unknown number of militants fired “indiscriminately” at the police party belonging to Police Station Zadibal deployed at Sazgaripora area, police said in a statement issued after the attack.
The injured policeman was identified as constable Farooq Ahmad Chopan and the civilian was identified as Muneer Ahmad Misgar, a resident of Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.
Chopan and Misgar, as per reports, received bullet injury in their leg. Both were shifted to SKIMS Hospital Srinagar where they are said to be stable.
Soon after the attack, the entire area was cordoned off by forces to nab the assailants but no breakthrough came till this report was filed.
In the adjoining areas including Srinagar’s downtown, police established checkpoints and searched vehicles and frisked people.
At Saraf Kadal, policemen were seen stopping vehicles and carrying out searches.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law in the attack.
“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this crime, ” Police said in a statement.
