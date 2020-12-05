Health employee suspended for DDC election campaigning in Kupwara

Kupwara: Authorities on Saturday placed under suspension an employee of health department for campaigning in favour of his son who is contesting in the DDC elections as an independent candidate from Nutnussa constituency in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The employee, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh of Zabb Magam Handwara, had also filed nominations as the independent candidate and it was rejected because of him being in government services, according to a report submitted by Superintendent of Police, Police District Handwara, to the office of district development commission Kupwara on November 30.

“It has been further reported that the official is still involved in campaigning for election in Magam and Handwara constituency as his son namely Faisal Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh has also submitted nomination for Nutnussa Constituency as independent candidate,” reads an order by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.

In order to ascertain the status of the employee, a report was sought from concerned Chief Medical Officer who in response submitted that the individual is government Employee in Health department and is presently working at Medical Block Zachaldara as Basic Health Worker.

“The involvement of the official in filing of nomination papers and indulging in election campaigning is clear violation of Model Code of Conduct, which deserves punitive action as warranted under law,” the ADC said, adding, “(Ghulam) Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh Basic Health worker presently working at Medical Block Zachaldara is hereby placed under suspension and is attached with Assistant Commissioner Development Kupwara with immediate effect, who shall conduct the enquiry into the matter and furnish a detailed report within 15 days.” (GNS)

