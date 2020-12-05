Bag with ‘Fakhr-e-Kashmir’ logo creates panic in Mendhar

Poonch: A suspicious bag with a logo of ‘Fakhr-e-Kashmir’ was found near mini secretariat Mendhar and created panic in the area.

Official sources said that at around 0800 hours, one suspicious bag was found near Mini Secretariat, Mendhar. The bag had logo of two weapons crossed with each other and words written below them as the ‘Fakhr-E Kashmir’. A police team headed by Station House Officer reached the spot and checked the bag in which few clothes, medicines of diabetes etc, one blood pressure electronic machine , walnut and two packets Henna (Mehandi) were found.

Confirming it, the SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli said that verification is being conducted to trace its owner. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print