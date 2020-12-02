Missing since last evening, 3-year-old boy found dead in Budgam village

Budgam: A 3-year-old boy who was missing since last evening was found dead in Chewdara village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the minor boy had gone missing from his home in Chewdara village on Tuesday evening when he was playing around his house and since then family had been looking for his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that they are ascertaining the details and further investigation has been taken up to find the actual cause of minor boy’s death. (KNO)

