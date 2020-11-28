JKMEGA calls for immediate filling of vacant posts

Srinagar: The President J&K MEGA (J&K Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association) has welcomed the fast regularisation initiated, transfer policy, accountability being implemented by Administrative Department of PWD (R&B and Mechanical Engineering) under the leadership of Principal Secretary Shalinder Kumar (IAS) and his team, calling for immediate filling of all vacant posts in Mechanical wing.

The Association has also expressed hope that in Reorganisation and Restructuring, the Mechanical Engineering fraternity in the modern mechanised world will be fully and properly utilised for greater public service.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association has appealed to the worthy Principal Secretary PWD (R&B and Mechanical Engineering) for filling up all long pending posts at the level of Executive Engineer (Mech.), AEE(Mech.) and AE (Mech.).

It said almost 20 posts of Executive Engineer, 50 AEE posts and 80 AE posts of Mechanical Engineering wing are lying vacant at present and this issue has given rise to mismanagement in various divisions by either being headless or giving rise to additional charge system.

This situation of vacancies or additional charge system is hampering all the development works importantly initiated in MED, Jal Shakti Department, etc for public welfare. Almost 50 percent of sanctioned strength of Executive Engineer in Mechanical are lying vacant. They appealed to Advisor, worthy Principal Secretary PWD for immediate redressal of issues on priority and filling of all vacant posts in Mechanical wing at an earliest

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print