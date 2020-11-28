Atal Dulloo reviews implementation of National TB Elimination Programme in J&K

JAMMU : Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed implementation of National TB Elimination Programme in J&K through Video Conferencing with all concerned officers.
The meeting was attended by Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director NHM, Satvir Kour, Director General Planning , Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Sameer Mattoo, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Sanjay Turki, State TB Officer Jammu, Dr. Rehana Kauser, State TB Officer Srinagar, Aman Dogra Deputy Director Planning, Dr. ADS Manhas Epidemiologist & Programme Manager NTEP NHM, Chief Medical Officers of all districts, DTOs of Jammu and DTOs of Kashmir Division besides Dr. Sanjay Arora, WHO Consultant NTEP Jammu and Dr. Tasnim, WHO Consultant NTEP Kashmir.
Dr. Sanjay Turki, gave a presentation on achievements recorded in all components of National TB Elimination Programme in Jammu Division while Dr. Rehana Kauser gave a presentation regarding NTEP achievement of Kashmir Division.
Financial Commissioner in his concluding address impressed upon Directors Health Services of both the divisions to monitor the programme on monthly basis. He directed both STOs to conduct regular reviews of the program. He also directed all the CMOs and DTOs to improve TB Notification Active Case Finding, Sputum Testing, DBNAAT Testing and Bidirectional Covid screening in their districts so as to make concerted efforts towards achieving “TB Harega Desh Jeetega” commitment made by the Prime Minister of India towards TB Elimination by 2025 in India. He also directed all DTOs to ensure that Nikshay Poshan Yojna benefit is given to every TB patient as per the guidelines of Government of India through Nikshay Portal only.
