Anantnag pvt school sealed, fined Rs 1 lakh for holding classes without COVID-19 SOPs

Srinagar: Authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday sealed a private school and fined Rs 1 lakh on it for conducting class work without any COVID-19 SOPs in place this putting the students’ lives at risk.
The erring school, Oxford Presentation School High School, K P Road Anantnag was found conducting normal classes for students without the precautionary SOPs in place especially in pre-primary classes by a team led by CEO Anantnag, reads an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, K K Sidha.
It said that the act of school administration involving crowding of students may have serious ramifications in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic as kids were vulnerable to the contagion.
The school has been sealed under section 144 of Cr Pc and section 34 of the National Disaster Management Act 1897 even as a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on the school administration for the violation.
Tehsildar and SHO Anantnag have been asked to immediately seal the school premises and file the compliance report.
Srinagar: Authorities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday sealed a private school and fined Rs 1 lakh on it for conducting class work without any COVID-19 SOPs in place this putting the students’ lives at risk.