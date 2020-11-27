Pampore man arrested for assaulting on-duty PDD employee

PAMPORE: Police on Friday arrested a resident of Ladhoo village in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for allegedly assaulting an on duty PDD employee.
Officials of PDD told Kashmir Reader that they were repairing a transformer in Ladhoo village after retrieving crude heaters and boilers from the area.
The department has cracked down on the electric devices, which result into frequent load sheddings.
One of the employees on duty, Bashir Ahmad, resident of Meej Pampore was assaulted by a resident with a rod while he was working on the transformer, Abdul Rehman Konibali, a PDD official told Kashmir Reader.
He said that they approached the concerned Tehsildar Pampore and brought the issue in his notice who then directed police to lodge an FIR against the offender.
SHO Khrew, Zahoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that an FIR 70/2020 under section 345, 332, 353 has been lodged against the assaulter and he has been put behind the bars.
The assaulter has been identified as Mohammed Ameen Bhat son of Khazir Ameen Bhat, resident of Ladhoo village of Pampore.
Ameen is said to be an employee in Jal Shakti Department.
PAMPORE: Police on Friday arrested a resident of Ladhoo village in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for allegedly assaulting an on duty PDD employee.