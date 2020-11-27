J&K govt declares holidays on DDC, local body election days

Srinagar/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday announced holidays for scheduled election days of DDC and panchayat and urban local bodies bye-elections across Jammu and Kashmir.

An order in this regard reads that “Public holiday shall be observed in the respective Gram Panchayat(s)/Municipal Bodies on the day of Poll, on account of Elections to District Development Councils and Panchayats/Municipal Bodies Bye-elections 2020 (sic).”

“Public holiday shall be observed in the respective Gram Panchayat(s)/Municipal Bodies on the day of Poll, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1981, on account of Elections to District Development Councils and Panchayats/Municipal Bodies Bye-Elections-2020”, the order reads.

“Paid holiday shall be granted on the day of Poll to every person (entitled to vote) employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment, on account of Elections to District Development Councils and Panchayats/Municipal Bodies Bye-Elections 2020”, the order reads further.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print