Mehbooba Mufti put under house detention, says her daughter Iltija

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was on Friday put under house arrest, her daughter Iltija Mufti claimed.

Iltija Mufti said that her mother was house arrested when she was going to visit party youth president, Waheed Para’s residence, who was arrested by the NIA a few days ago.

“Is this what you call democracy where you don’t have any right to exercise your freedom of speech and expression. You are being threatened and intimidated for raising voice about anything,” she said.

Meanwhile, no official has confirmed Mehbooba Mufti’s house detention as yet.(KNO)

