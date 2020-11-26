2 army men killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: Two soldiers from army’s Kilo Force were killed in a militant attack at HMT on Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday, officials said.

They said that militants fired at army men at HMT, injuring two soldiers, who were removed to army’s 92-base hospital where they succumbed.

Senior officers have rushed to the spot and the area has been sealed. Defence sources said that injured soldiers belonged to the RoP and both were treated at army hospital but succumbed.

Senior army and police officials have reached the spot to stake of the situation.(KNO)

