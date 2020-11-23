Mercury dips below 0, wet spell forecast for 3 days

Srinagar: The day’s minimum temperatures across Kashmir valley plunged below zero on Sunday, while the weatherman predicted a wet spell for the next three days in the valley.

The meteorological department said that upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to witness light to moderate snowfall over the next three days, and that the plains of Kashmir valley are likely to receive rainfall during the same period.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, Meteorological department, J&K, told Kashmir Reader that with the fresh spell of snow and rainfall, the minimum temperatures will continue to fall further below zero in the next few days.

However, he said, there will be a significant change in the weather in Kashmir valley after three days. From Thursday, the weather will remain mostly dry up to the end of this month.

Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season so far with minimum temperatures dipping to minus 3 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded maximum temperature of 11.3 Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 2.6 Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded maximum temperature of 9.2 Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 5.6 Celsius.

Gulmarg remained the coldest in Kashmir valley, with maximum temperature settling at 1.4 Celsius and minimum temperatures at minus 6.8. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 11.1 Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 3.4 Celsius.

Regarding traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway, the traffic department said on Sunday that subject to fair weather conditions, traffic will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday.

For the movement of Light Motor Vehicles(LMVs), it said, “LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) should ply from 5AM to 11PM and

from Jakheni (Udhampur) from 6AM to 12PM. After that no vehicle shall be allowed.”

For the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said, “Only stranded vehicles between Ramban and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu. However, TCU Ramban will coordinate for release of oil tankers and fresh perishable carriers in the opposite direction.”

For Mughal Road, the department said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions on Monday, “Only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruits shall be allowed from Hirpora (Shopian) from 11 AM to 4 PM towards Poonch. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off timing.”

On Leh-Kargil Road, the department said that the traffic will remain subject to fair weather conditions as well as the condition of the road. “Only one-way traffic shall be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, from Srinagar towards Kargil from 10AM to 2PM,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print