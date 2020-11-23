ACB books Chadoora naib tehsildar in disproportionate assets case

Budgam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Naib Tehsildar, Rawalpora Srinagar for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by ACB Srinagar into the allegations that Abdul Rashid Malla, Naib Tehsildar Rawalpora Srinagar is in possession of huge assets in the shape of shopping complex, palatial house and other properties.

The details of properties acquired by him in his name, as well as in the name of his relatives with effect from 2008 up to 2019 include four shops and land near Grid Station, Chadoora Budgam, Shopping Complex at Doyen Chadoora, Huge Palatial House at Hassipora Chadoora, House near Imam Bada Chadoora, Huge Palatial House at Rawalpora, big patch of land at Dawlatpora Chadoora and another construction at Hassipora Chadoora, an ACB statement said.

It said that during verification, it was further established that the suspect has received a salary of around Rs 45,00,000 with effect from year 2008 upto 2019 and the above mentioned properties acquired by Abdul Rashid Malla in the said period are worth crores of rupees, “which is totally disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

“The omissions and commissions on behalf of the suspect invokes the provisions of section 5(1) (e) of J&K PC Act Svt; 2006. Accordingly case FIR No. 25/2020 was registered against Abdul Rashid Malla Son of Late Gh Ahmad Malla a resident of Hassipora Chadoora Budgam under section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) of PC Act Svt. 2006,” it said.

It’s pertinent to mention that ACB on Sunday conducted searches in the houses of Abdul Rashid Malla at Chadoora and Rawalpora Budgam. During searches, some incriminating documents pertaining to the said case were recovered seized—(KNO)

