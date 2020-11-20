JKBOSE issues date sheet for Class 11 exam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday issued the date sheet for class 11 annual regular examination 2020.
As per the date sheet, the examination shall commence on Saturday, December 12, and end on Wednesday, January 6.
The papers will start at 11:30 am sharp except for Fridays on which the examination will start an hour early.
The students have been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.
The in-charges of the examination centres have been asked to ensure sanitisation of desks.
Pertinently, the Class 11 annual examination, which the board has been conducting on its own for the last few years, will be held at the respective schools this year in view of the prevailing pandemic.
While schools will deploy the supervisory staff for the examination, the board will set the question papers as per standard practice besides evaluating the answer scripts as well.