Cut branches to save trees from damage due to snow: experts

Shopian: To protect fruit trees, especially apple trees, from damage due to snow, horticulture experts advise selective branch cutting, and use of ropes and wood to support the branches.

The meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted moderate snowfall from the 13th of this month.

Kashmir’s horticulture sector last year suffered considerable damages due to untimely and heavy snowfall on November 3, which according to government figures damaged 30 percent of apple trees in the valley. Orchardists said the actual figure was more than 50 percent. A large chunk of fruit ripening on the trees was also damaged by the snow.

Dr Tariq Rasool, senior scientist at SKUAST, told Kashmir Reader that at this stage only those unwanted branches should be removed which wouldn’t let snow fall down.

“Orchardists should also use wooden support which they usually do during summers when trees are full of fruit. Use of ropes to tie the branches with each other will also help them to bear the load of snow,” he said.

Experts also advise that people who are yet to pack and sell their fruit should cover their fruit boxes with plastic covers and tin sheets, besides enduring proper ventilation and drainage in their orchards.

The department of horticulture last month advised people to spray urea on fruit trees so that leaves can fall before the snowfall begins.

