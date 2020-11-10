No action yet on plan to install ‘snow stoppers’ in Shopian town

Shopian: Winter is coming but the “snow stoppers”, which Deputy Commissioner Shopian last year ordered for installation on roofs of buildings situated near main roads in the town, are yet to be installed.

According to locals, the snow falling from roofs of roadside houses and other buildings blocks the roads and not only causes traffic jams but also poses a threat to pedestrians.

Last year after heavy snowfall, vehicles were not able to enter the district headquarters for almost a fortnight as roads were blocked by the snow which had fallen from roofs.

Irshad Ahmad, a local, told Kashmir Reader that every year authorities spend lakhs of rupees for lifting snow from roads with the use of load carriers, and then throw it in the Rambiara rivulet, but the process takes several days. “A permanent solution should be figured out by the authorities so that people do not face problems,” he said.

Another local said that the snow which falls from roofs poses a threat to passers-by and in the past many injuries and miraculous escapes have been reported from the town areas. “Most of the roads are narrow and when snow is being cleared, there remains no space for people to walk. Sometimes due to slippery roads, the chances of accidents rise,” Shahid Ahmad, a shopkeeper, said.

Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Shopian, Muhammad Ismail told Kashmir Reader that his office is preparing a list of such roofs in vulnerable areas which will be submitted to the deputy commissioner for further action.

“There are houses raised decades ago and the roofs have been constructed in a way that they cannot bear the load of snow. For new constrictions there will be separate guidelines for roofs,” he said.

According to the meteorological department of Kashmir, light to moderate snowfall is forecast in Kashmir from the 13th to the 15th of this month.

