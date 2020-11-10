Ladakh records one more COVID-related death, 125 fresh cases

Leh: One more patient died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the fatality count to 85, while 125 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the Union Territory to 6,934, an official bulletin said on Tuesday.

The latest coronavirus-related death was reported from Leh, taking the district toll to 46. The rest of 39 deaths had taken place in Kargil district, according to the bulletin released by Directorate of Health Services on Tuesday evening.

Of the 6,934 cases, a total of 6,003 patients have recovered from the disease, while 846 patients — 742 in Leh and 104 in Kargil — are still undergoing treatment, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said all the 125 new cases were detected in Leh district.

Forty-three patients were discharged after recovering from the infection during the past 24 hours, it added.

