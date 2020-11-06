Two civilians shot at in Pulwama, one dies

Anantnag: A civilian was killed while another was injured in two different shooting incidents that took place within minutes of each other in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

The slain civilian from Tral has been identified as Muhammad Ayoub Ahangar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ahangar, a resident of main town Tral. He was a blacksmith by profession and was shot at near his shop at the Tral Bus Stand.

The one injured in Kakapora has been identified as Muhammad Aslam Wani, a resident of Kakapora. Wani is a Sumo driver by profession.

The first incident took place in Tral at about 7:40 PM Thursday evening. A senior police official from the area confirmed the incident and said that the militants shot at Ahangar right outside his shop, while he was closing his workshop for the day.

“They shot at him multiple times. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Sub-District hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police official said, adding that a case has been lodged and investigation taken up.

Following the shooting, a large contingent of armed forces reached the spot and carried out searches, but the attackers had managed to flee by then.

The second incident took place in Kakapora area, minutes after the first one in Tral.

Wani was returning home when he was intercepted by suspected militants who shot at him, police said. “He was shot in his right arm,” a senior police official said.

Wani was immediately shifted to the Sub-District Hospital in Pampore after first-aid in a nearby hospital. “He is stable and responding well to the treatment,” the police official said.

A case has been registered in this incident as well and searches were being carried out around the spot of the incident while this report was being filed.

