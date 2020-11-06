Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight: Police

Pulwama: An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Meej Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

In the gunfight that broke out Thursday evening, two civilians identified as Abdul Hameed Mir and Kifayat Gulzar Bhat were also injured in early firing last night.

Mir, who was shot in the head, is said to be critical at SMHS Hospital Srinagar while Kifayat, who received a bullet in his thigh and is admitted at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla is stable as per reports.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this morning that an unidentified militant had been killed in the ongoing gunfight.

