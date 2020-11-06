2 civilians injured in Pampore, gunfight underway

Anantnag: Two civilians were injured in firing during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) which later turned into a gunfight in Meej village on the outskirts of Pampore town in Pulwama district.

The encounter was going on while this report was being filed and as per police sources two militants were believed to be trapped. “Fire is being exchanged now,” a police official told Kashmir Reader.

The civilians injured in the initial firing have been identified as Kifayat Gulzar Bhat and Abdul Hameed Mir. Bhat is a resident of the Meej area while Mir’s residence could not be immediately ascertained.

“Bhat was shot in the thigh and is stable after treatment. However, Mir has a bullet wound in his head and has been shifted to Srinagar for specialized treatment. He is in critical condition,” a hospital source in the area told Kashmir Reader.

The incident took place Thursday evening. Police said that the hiding militants, while they were being surrounded, fired indiscriminately in a bid to flee.

“The militants opened indiscriminate fire while the cordon was being established, in a bid to flee the place. During this firing two unkown persons were injured,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that following the firing and evacuation of the injured to the hospital, searches were intensified in the area and contact was finally established with the hiding militants.

“Lights have been installed and an exchange of fire is going on in the area. The militants will be neutralized soon,” the police official said.

Meanwhile, the local sources were pretty unsure about what transpired at the spot. “All we know is that there was intense firing in the area, soon after the forces laid a cordon. We are all indoors and can now hear gunfire again,” a local source told Kashmir Reader.

