540 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,482 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with four more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with infection in the region reached the 95,325 mark with 540 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, three deaths were reported from Kashmir and one from Jammu division. The deceased persons are one each from Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal and one from Jammu district

Of the 1,482 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 986 have been in Kashmir division and 496 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 358 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (145), Budgam (94), Pulwama (82), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (33).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 258 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (47), Doda (46), Kathua (31), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

With 540 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 25 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 6326 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 369 were reported from Kashmir and 162 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 153 followed by Baramulla 87, Budgam 26, Ganderbal 23, Bandipora 7, Anantnag 13, Pulwama 29, Kupwara 20, Shopian 5, and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 108, followed by Udhampur 22, Poonch 5, Samba 2, Doda 6 , Ramban 5, Kathua 6, whereas Rajouri 4 and Kishtwar reported 9 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 19,522 total cases followed by Budgam with 6021, Baramulla 6093, Pulwama 4685, Kupwara 4480, Anantnag 4247, Bandipora 4047, Ganderbal 3572, Kulgam 2491, and Shopian 2207.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 17,676 , followed by Rajouri 3201, Udhampur 2729, Doda 2661, Kathua 2453, Poonch 2258, Samba 2176, Ramban 1601, Kishtwar 1924, and Reasi 1281.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 6,326, which include 4507 in Kashmir and 1819 in Jammu.

The officials said that 629 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 418 from Kashmir and 211 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 87,517 which include 51,872 from Kashmir and 35,645 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 6326active cases, of which 4,507 are from Kashmir and 1,819 are from Jammu.

