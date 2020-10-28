J&K govt appoints 2 Media Consultants To LG, To Get Rs 2,30,000 cumulative salary, perks

Srinagar: The J&K government on Wednesday appointed Yatish Yadav as senior media consultant and Dr. Dushyant Kumar Rai as media consultant in the Information Department on nomination basis.

The senior media consultant will be paid Rs 1,50,000 salary per month while the media consultant will draw salary of Rs 80,000 per months, according to an order issued here.

Cumulatively they will draw Rs 2,30,000 as salary besides other perks.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the engagement of Mr Yatish Yadav as Senior Media Consultant and Dr. Dushyant Kumar Rai as Media Consultant in the Information Department, on nomination basis to assist the Lieutenant Governor,” reads an order.

While their term will be co-terminus with tenure of the lieutenant governor, they are also entitled to allowances, TA and DA as admissible to a temporary employee and will get transportation and accommodation as that of an additional secretary and a deputy secretary rank officer respectively.

“The salaries and other perks of the above mentioned media consultant shall be drawn from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations,” the order added. (GNS)

