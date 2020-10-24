Farooq Abdullah is Chairman People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, Mehbooba deputy

Srinagar: The “Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration” on Saturday announced National Conference’s Dr Farooq Abdullah as its president and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti as Vice -president.

The decision was taken in a two-hour-long meeting of top leaders of the alliance held Mehbooba Mufti’s Gupkar residence.

Talking to the media persons, Sajad Lone, who has been appointed as spokesperson of the group, announced the duo’s elevation adding that CPI-M President, M Y Tarigami has been appointed as convener of PAGD while Hassnain Masoodi will be its coordinator.

He further informed that during the meeting, it was decided the flag of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State will be the symbol of the group.

Lone added that the next meeting of the group will be held in Jammu within two weeks. He added that the group has decided to come up with a document on “lies being spread against people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He added the “white paper will be the tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The whitepaper will compare the reality and false propaganda on the ground,” he added. Lone also said that the group is going to hold a convention on 17 November.

Meanwhile, Farooq while talking to the media persons said that it is being propagated that the group formed by the leaders was “anti-national”.

“The group is not anti-national, but anti-BJP,” he said.

He said the BJP has tried to “divide people and are making attempts to break the federal structure of the country, but it won’t succeed”.

“It is not a religious fight but the fight for the identity of the nation,” he said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print