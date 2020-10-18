Tangmarg twins qualify NEET with flying colours

BARAMULLA: Two twin brothers of Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have passed the National eligibility –cum-entrance test (NEET) 2020 with high points this year and their success is now pulling locals to their homes,besides inviting attention from the media.

While talking to Kashmir Reader one of the brothers Gowhar Bashir Bhat said that it is the support of our parents and guidance of our teachers who teach us very well. He said, we are twin brothers and we complete our basic education from a local private school Islamia Model School Batpora Kunzar, after that we passed our higher education from Government Higher Secondary School Kunzar, in between we took admission in Nature Institute Parraypora Srinagar.

He said it was our second chance this year to compete in the exam. I secured 651 and my brother Shakir Bashir got 657 marks, last year we were selected for BDS and we were also selected for NIT and we took admission in B-tech, however as we got highest marks in NEET.

Hearing about our successes all the friends, relatives, neighbours, media persons visited our home and congratulated us.

He added that they belong to a We are from a middle class family as our father is running a Fair Price shop in the village, but he has always backed us besides our mother who also has been supportive.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print