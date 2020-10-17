Pulwama boy shines in NEET

Pulwama: A teenager from Pulwama district on Friday secured over 96 percent points in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams.
Khan Basit Bilal (18) son of Bilal Ahmad Khan of Narwah Village of Ratnipora Pulwama secured 695 points out of 720.
Basit thanked Allah and his parents besides teachers for the success.
“I was expecting that I will qualify NEET. However, I never thought I will qualify it with such a percentage. Entire credit goes to teachers of Mission E Coaching Centre who showed me the right track as to how NEET can be cracked,” he said.
Basit added that he studied from day one as he was aware that points matter in NEET. “I am very happy at the moment and whatever position I will get in my life, my sole motive will be to serve people,” he said.
“Children get involved in evil and odd things because their parents aren’t giving time to them and there remains a gap which forces them to take harsh steps.”
Basit’s father Bilal Ahmad Khan said that he is feeling elated over the performance of his son. KNO