Urs of Hazarat Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) observed with religious fervour

Budgam: The annual Urs of Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) was on Wednesday observed with religious fervor at Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district.
Nund Reshi, the patron saint in Kashmir, is highly revered by both Muslims and Hindus. Thousands of devotees from across the Valley thronged to Chrar-e-Sharief shrine where special prayers and supplications were held with proper SOPs and guidelines.
Religious Scholars and preachers while paying rich tributes to the saint appealed to people to follow the teachings of Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) in letter and spirit.
They said that Sheikh-ul-Aalam (RA) was a true teacher, leader, saint, a religious poet and a devoted personality, who taught everyone the perfect way of life.
On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the life, religious services, teachings and spiritual strength of the saint who had devoted his life to the preaching of Islam.
An NGO (Team Abroo) helped the Wakf authorities on a voluntary basis for smooth conduct of annual Urs, who were checking the temperature of people, providing masks to people and sanitizing the shrine area.
