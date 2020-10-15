Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for traffic on next 7 Fridays

Srinagar: Authorities have ordered closure of the Srinagar- Jammu highway for the next seven Fridays starting from October 16 for maintenance of the road.
An order issued by Traffic Police said that no vehicular traffic would be allowed on the highway on Fridays starting from October 16 to November 30.
Routine advisory regarding traffic movement on the rest of the days of the week would be issued on a daily basis, it said.
The government forces have been advised not to move their convoys on the highway against advisories on the said days.
As an alternative, the order said that Mughal Road connecting Kashmir to Jammu would be allowed on the days of road maintenance but only for load carriers carrying essential supplies.
“No other vehicular traffic or even pedestrian shall be allowed on the Mughal Road,” it added.
People have been asked not to undertake journeys on the said days and contact the below numbers in case of any emergency. They are Jammu: 01912459048, 9419147732, Srinagar: 01942450022/ 485396, 18001807091, Ramban: 9419993745 and Udhampur: 8491928625.