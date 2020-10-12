Army man commits suicide in Kupwara

BARAMULLA: An army personal committed suicide by shooting himsellf in Naugam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday morning.
Official sources said that army personal NK Mullai Raj 28 of 25 Madras regiment posted in Nowgam sector committed suicide inside his camp on Sunday morning by shooting himself. Soon after the incident the other army men shifted him to their MI room for treatment where he was declared brought dead, later the body of the deceased was shifted to district hospital Handwara for postmortem.
A doctor at district hospital Handwara said that he had three bullet wounds at his chest due to which he was killed on spot. He said the body was later handed over to the army after legal formalities.
Meanwhile, Handwara police registered a report and started investigation.
