398 new COVID-19 infections in J&K; active cases fall below 10,000

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed a considerable dip in the COVID-19 infections reporting 398 new cases even as 861 patients recovered on the day.
The overall COVID-19 tally has risen to 84,031 out of which 72,706 have recovered till date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
The death toll related to the disease has risen to 1,333 leaving a total of 9,992 active cases as on date.
Of the cases reported today, 239 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 159 infections.
Today’s COVID-19 infections in J&K mark a relative dip in the cases in the region, which has been witnessing a huge spike in the infections lately.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed a considerable dip in the COVID-19 infections reporting 398 new cases even as 861 patients recovered on the day.