CUK’s Zoology dept holds webinar

Ganderbal: The Department of Zoology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Thursday organised a national webinar on “Significance of Spirulina in boosting immunity against Covid-19” at its Green Campus here with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj Ud Din Mir attending it online.

Inaugurating the event, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, highlighted the importance of research work in the field of life sciences to fight against the diseases and pandemics like Covid-19. He appreciated the hardworking approach of the Department of Zoology under the leadership of Prof M. Afzal Zargar and Prof. M Yousuf.

The webinar talk was given by Prof. O.P Agarwal, Ex-Vice Chancellor, Jiwaji University, Gawalior. Speaking on the topic, Prof. O.P Agarwal underscored the importance of the spirulina as a super food for boosting the immune system against Covid-19. He also talked about the different constituents of the spirulina which make it unique natural food for fighting against Covid and other influenza viruses. He enlightened the importance of spirulina as a nutrient dense food as it is packed full of vitamins including, Vitamine A, C, E and B. Prof Agarwal’s studies are ‘breakthrough research’ in the use of spirulina as an antioxidant food which protects our cells and tissues from damage. He also recommended daily intake of the spirulina for availing various health benefits of this super food.

Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar stressed on the importance of the topic and highlighted the importance of such research in daily life. He pointed out that it is purely because of innovations in technology, we are connected and organizing such events from miles apart.

Prof. M Yousuf, Dean, School of Life Sciences and Head, Department of Zoology, in his speech, introduced the speaker, Prof. O P Agarwal, and enumerated his achievements. He deliberated upon the significance of spirulina in fighting against various deadly diseases.

Dr. Abid Hamid, Head Department of Biotechnology, presented the votes of the thanks during the webinar which was attended by all the faculty members of the department.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print