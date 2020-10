Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel injured in a militant attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday have succumbed to their injuries.

The duo was among five personnel injured after militants fired upon a forces party near Tangan bypass in Pampore as per officials.

They said the two personnel were critically injured in the attack and were shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital Srinagar where both of them succumbed .

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

