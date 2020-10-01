Covid-19 claims lives of 17 people, infects 975 more

Srinagar: Seventeen deaths due to Covid-19 during past 24 hours were reported on Wednesday evening while 975 fresh cases were detected in the same period, officials said.

Eleven casualties were reported from Jammu division and six in Kashmir division. The deceased include four persons each from Jammu and Srinagar districts, three from Poonch, two from Anantnag, and one each from Ramban, Kathua, Reasi, and Doda districts.

So far 1,181 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 839 in Kashmir and 342 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 292 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (124), Budgam (82), Pulwama (68), Kupwara (67), Anantnag (65), Kulgam (43), Bandipora (37), Shopian (32), and the lowest in Ganderbal (28).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 184 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (32), Doda (28), Kathua (22), Samba (20), Udhampur (18), Poonch (15), Ramban (10), Kishtwar (7), and the lowest in Reasi (6).

With 975 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 42 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 74,070 in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the new cases, 407 were reported from Kashmir and 568 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 173, followed by Baramulla 53, Kupwara 38, Budgam 48, Pulwama 33, Ganderbal 23, Anantnag 16, Bandipora 15, Kulgam 6, and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 353, followed by Udhampur 41, Rajouri 27, Kathua 12, Samba 24, Reasi 19, Doda 18, Kishtwar 35, Poonch 27, and Ramban 12.

The officials said that 1,355 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during past 24 hours, including 565 from Kashmir and 790 from Jammu division. With this, the number of recovered patients has reached to 56,872, which include 37,885 from Kashmir and 18,987 from Jammu division.

J&K currently has 17,017 active cases, in which 7,075 are from Kashmir and 9,942 from Jammu.

